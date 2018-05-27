Mutiny Festival deaths: Eyewitnesses describe horrific night as tragedy unfolded

EYEWITNESSES have described the horrific scenes at Mutiny Festival last night after seeing paramedics trying to save the life of a woman who fell ill.

Two revellers – a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman – died after collapsing at the music festival last night.

-> Two people arrested in Leeds after scaling huge crane near Slam Dunk festival site

They were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital but could not be saved.

Organisers of the two-day event have been lambasted by revellers after saying security ‘was a joke’ with ‘hardly any police’ seen as drugs were awash in the venue.

Around 175 security and crowd management staff were on site during the festival, which organisers say is 20 more than what was agreed.

With events beginning to spiral out of control Mutiny posted on its Facebook page last night warning people: ‘We are aware of a dangerous high strength or bad batch substance on site,’ it read.

‘We strongly urge you to not take any substances whatsoever and to report any symptoms of illness / discomfort immediately to medical, welfare, security or the safeguarding team.’

-> Man taken to hospital with serious brain injuries after crash in Leeds

But those fears turned into a nightmare reality following the confirmed deaths of the two young people.

Revellers, though, said they were not surprised the showpiece event ended in tragedy.

Peter Stone, 25, said he saw paramedics trying to save the woman. ‘It was horrible to see,’ he said.

‘They were pumping her chest and doing all they could for her. It’s such a shame that people’s lives have gone this way.’

Josh Beattie, 20, from Brighton, said: ‘There wasn’t much security. There were two wardens in each tent, all they were doing was telling people to get off people’s shoulders.

‘I’ve been properly drug searched before at other festivals but these ones just looked at you. It’s ruined my weekend.’

Joe Boorer, of Petersfield, said the lack of security ‘made it easy’ for people to take drugs.

A statement from the organisers said: ‘There was also a whole host of safeguarding, welfare and medical teams as well as the police.’

-> Simon Cowell backs Yorkshire teenager's desperate search for lifesaving kidney donor

A mum, who wished to remain anonymous, added: ‘It’s an awful thing – really scary. We heard there were kids all over the place in Queen Alexandra hospital. It was mayhem.

‘It was right to cancel the event – there could have been more casualties if it had gone ahead.’ Colin Harris, from Fareham, added: ‘Such a waste of life. The warnings were there from previous events. I hope there is a full inquiry into these deaths which more than likely could have been prevented."