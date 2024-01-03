Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Muslim Youth start the New Year with street cleaning in Leeds

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association North East (AMYA) started the New Year with street cleaning in Leeds to reaffirm its community service.
By Malik Fraz AhmadContributor
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
New Year’s Day saw 116 AMYA members wake up early for pre-dawn prayers and then joined forces, armed with litter pickers and bin bags, to complete mass street cleaning across Leeds, and also Bradford, Keighley, Newcastle and Hartlepool.

Adnan Virk, Regional President AMYA North East said: "New Year's Day offers a splendid chance to kickstart the year positively by giving back to the cherished local communities.

"Our street cleaning endeavours not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to inspire community pride."

Volunteers at Bradford City CentreVolunteers at Bradford City Centre
AMYA's annual New Year’s Day Street clean-up campaign aligns with Islamic teachings taught by Prophet Muhammad which emphasise that cleanliness is an integral part of faith and underscores the importance of actively contributing to society and the country one lives in.

The worldwide leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, encourages the youth to actively involve themselves in community service, become productive members of society, and dispel negative stereotypes through positive efforts.

For those interested in participating in future community initiatives by AMYA or for further media queries, feel free to contact Malik Fraz Ahmad, regional press and media coordinator for AMYA at [email protected]

