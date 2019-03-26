Musical Kinky Boots struts into Leeds - here's how to get tickets

From the factory floor of Northampton to the catwalks of Milan, Kinky Boots struts into Leeds next month.

Leeds Grand Theatre is staging the musical featuring songs from pop icon Cyndi Lauper from Tuesday, April 9, to Saturday, April 20.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, a shoe manufacturer from Northampton who is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

READ MORE: Whitney Houston tribute show to make Leeds Millennium Square debut - here's how to buy tickets

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kinky Boots is a joyous musical celebration about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Kinky Boots will star Kayi Ushe in the role of Lola, Paula Lane, known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, as Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the Box Office on 0844 848 2700.