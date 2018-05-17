Murder probe police carry out inquiries at Leeds woman’s workplace

Police investigating the murder of a pharmacist found dead in her home have been carrying out investigations at the chemists shop where she worked.

Leeds woman Jessica Patel, 34, was found with serious injuries at her Victorian-semi in The Avenue, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough, on Monday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police did not reveal the cause of death and has released few details about the case.

The house and street was cordoned off while forensics officers carried out investigations.

Mrs Patel worked with husband Mitesh at the Roman Road Pharmacy, according to reports, and officers were seen carrying out inquiries at the business later on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “The Avenue is a busy road and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Monday evening to contact them.

“Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area which may assist police is also asked to come forward.”

