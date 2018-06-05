Multiple traffic incidents causing chaos and tailbacks across Leeds city centre

Have your say

Traffic in the city centre is building up across Leeds after a series of serious traffic incidents today.

City centre

Traffic incidents in Leeds

Traffic is affecting large parts of the city centre, Holbeck, Middleton and beyond as traffic is building up in the centre as a result of several incidents around Leeds and on motorways nearby.

M62 Leeds incident

All traffic was stopped on the M62 today and the motorway remains closed on the M62 Eastbound between Junction 29 Leeds and Junction 30 Wakefield.

It is not yet clear when the M62 will reopen, after a smash involving four HGV lorries.

A diversion is in place directing vehicles onto the M1 J44, along the A639 and A642 back to Junction 30.

Incidents in Tingley and Headingley

A road is closed in West Yorkshire tonight for police investigations after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened at Haigh Moor Road in Tingley at around 4.30pm confirmed West Yorkshire Police.

A man has been seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary and the road is closed while investigations take place which, a spokesperson added, could take several hours.

In a separate incident there has been a collision with a car and a cyclist and a woman ended up trapped underneath a car near Headingley at around 5pm earlier this evening.

