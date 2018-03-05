Much-loved American actor and comedian set for Leeds appearance

Have your say

One of the biggest names in American comedy is set to visit Leeds later this month.

Much-loved comedian and actor Rob Schneider will be making a live appearance at the Wardrobe, in St Peter's Square, on Saturday, March 18.

Schneider has appeared in numerous Hollywood blockbusters including The Waterboy and Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler, as well as hits such as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

Schneider first came to the public's attention on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live,’ along with his SNL friends Sandler, Tim Meadows, and David Spade. He is also a three time Emmy winner as part of SNL’s writing staff.

Doors open at 7pm with the show set to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets for An Evening with Rob Schneider cost £20 and the show is for over 16s only.