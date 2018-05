Drivers are being told to expect severe disruption due to a police incident this afternoon at the Armley Gyratory in Leeds.

Wellington Road is reported to have been closed on both sides of the roundabout, with traffic said to be very slow on routes across the city centre.

The Armley Gyratory. Picture: Google.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene by a member of the public just after 3pm.