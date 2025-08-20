Cafe worker Aron has landed one of BOTB's biggest ever prizes - thanks to his football knowledge | BOTB

A Hymer MLT crossover motorhome and £50,000 in cash have given one young Yorkshire man the ultimate ticket to adventure

A 25-year-old Yorkshire lad with a thirst for adventure says he is looking forward to walking away from life in a small village after he won a motorhome and a bundle of cash in a spot the ball competition.

Aron Calvert was working at his family's café in the picturesque tourist haven of Goathland when a film crew turned up to surprise him with news of his near £200,000 prize.

Presenter for BOTB, the online prize draw company Christian Williams walked in on Aron serving a fry-up to one of his customers but, as soon as he'd delivered the breakfasts, Aron was only too happy to join Christian for a short walk outside.

And then the surprise was dropped on him, in front of dozens of visitors to the village famed for its appearance on TV's Heartbeat, as Christian pointed to a motorhome in the corner of a car park.

"Aron, I'm pleased to say, you are this week's winner of the dream car competition", Christian announced. "You have just won an over £140,000 motorhome."

Aron has always longed to explore the world in a motorhome, indulging his passion for photography | BOTB

Aron, a regular player of BOTB's spot the ball competition, entered a £4.20 game, challenging him to pick out the exact pixel at the centre of where a football had been removed from an action shot.

And a combination of skill and luck put his marker on the perfect spot, winning him the prize - one of the most valuable given away by BOTB.

The motorhome Aron won was no ordinary weekend camper - it's a Hymer MLT crossover, a vehicle that blends rugged off-road capability with luxury living, making it the ultimate escape vehicle for adventurers.

And Aron explained that adventures have always been top of his agenda, as he's a keen photographer, and he's always had a dream of travelling the world, taking amazing pictures.

"I chose the motorhome because I just wanted to get out there really, because I never get over the cattle grids, he explained."

"There are three in the village, and it's pretty scary to go over them", he joked.

BOTB will now order Aron a brand new Hymer motorhome to his exact specifications | BOTB

Aron's new motorhome is designed to take rocky off-road paths in its stride, so it will have no problem crossing cattle grids in the Yorkshire Moors - but it wasn't the only prize he'd managed to win.

Christian then opened the motorhome's door to reveal a briefcase containing £50,000 cash - an extra sweetener on top of Aron's jackpot.

Aron then confessed he leaves a note for BOTB's presenters every Tuesday morning, in the hope he will win a prize and they come knocking.

"Good morning Christian," the note reads. "I've been expecting you.

"Hope you're well. If I've won, I'm down the road at the tea rooms, or ring this number..."

Aron has the option to take a cash alternative instead of the motorhome, but the appeal of owning a vehicle that would pave the way to the adventures he was dreaming of, he told Christian he would definitely be keeping it.

BOTB gives away luxury cars for pocket change every week, as well as lifestyle prizes and cash.

