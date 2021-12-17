Motorbike rider dies after crash in Leeds market town

Emergency services were called to York Road at Wetherby to reports that a blue Yamaha motorbike had collided with a silver Mercedes at around 4.24pm yesterday (December 16).

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. The rider of the motorbike, a 53-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike rider has died following a serious crash in a Leeds market town.

Police are now appealing to anyone witnessed the collision or saw the movements of the vehicles before the crach to get in touch via contact 101, quoting reference 13210649909.

Anyone with Dashcam footage is also asked to contact 101 or alternatively you can contact police via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

*******************