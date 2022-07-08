Mortar shell found in basement of Stanningley home with residents evacuated as police provide update

Buses were diverted and there were major traffic delays in the area after the discovery early on Friday morning on Westbourne Place, Stanningley.

The resident had found the "suspected mortar shell" in their basement, police said.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

One nearby shop worker told the YEP she had been evacuated from her workplace, while Pudsey Computers said they were not accessible due to the closure in a Facebook post.

Residents were evacuated as a "precautionary measure", police said.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were on site for a number of hours.

The road was closed between West Grove Street and Richardshaw Lane - a major commuting route - during rush hour.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a property in Westbourne Place, Stanningley after a report of a suspected mortar shell found in a basement at 7.53am this morning (July 8).

“A small number of properties have been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure and a police cordon is currently in place.

“The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team are attending to assess the object.

“Road closures are in place on Bradford Road between West Grove Street and Richardshaw Lane whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

Later on Friday, police provided a further update.

The force said: "It has been established that the Mortar shell is not a viable device and has been safely removed.