Morley fire: Live as crews tackle care home building blaze in Leeds and residents told to keep windows closed
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large building fire in Morley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that an unoccupied care home on Britannia Street is involved in the fire and that five fire engines and support crews are in attendance. Crews were called at 4.35am and Britannia Road has been closed in both directions.
Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to low lying smoke in the area. Police are also at the scene.
For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow our live blog below.
Update from fire service
West Yorskhire Fire and Rescue Service have issued the below update:
There is no longer a requirement to keep doors and windows closed as a result of this incident.
Britannia Road now open
Britannia Road has now reopened to traffic.
Police on the scene
What we know
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called about the fire at an unoccupied care home at 4.35am.
Five fire engines and support crews are in attendance and dealing with the incident.
Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to low lying smoke in the area.