News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
6 minutes ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
32 minutes ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
1 hour ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
11 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
12 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
Live

Morley fire: Live as crews tackle care home building blaze in Leeds and residents told to keep windows closed

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large building fire in Morley.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 07:19 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that an unoccupied care home on Britannia Street is involved in the fire and that five fire engines and support crews are in attendance. Crews were called at 4.35am and Britannia Road has been closed in both directions.

Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to low lying smoke in the area. Police are also at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest updates on this ongoing story follow our live blog below.

Britannia Road in Morley has been closed while officers deal with the blaze.Britannia Road in Morley has been closed while officers deal with the blaze.
Britannia Road in Morley has been closed while officers deal with the blaze.

Live as fire crews tackle fire at unoccupied care home in Morley

Show new updates
08:39 BST

Update from fire service

West Yorskhire Fire and Rescue Service have issued the below update:

There is no longer a requirement to keep doors and windows closed as a result of this incident.

08:05 BST

Britannia Road now open

Britannia Road has now reopened to traffic.

07:08 BST

Police on the scene

06:59 BST

What we know

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called about the fire at an unoccupied care home at 4.35am.

Five fire engines and support crews are in attendance and dealing with the incident.

Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to low lying smoke in the area.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:LeedsPolice