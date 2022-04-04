Police say the crash happened just before 2pm on Sunday in Harrop Road, Morley, close to the junction with Britannia Road.

The pedestrian, 64, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the car, a silver Peugeot Horizon, was spoken to by police at the scene of the crash.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the crash, or what happened before it, is asked to contact PC Varley at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 804 of April 3.

Anyone with dashcam footage that may help the investigation is also urged to get in touch.