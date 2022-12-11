Moor Road Ilkley: Person left 'trapped' inside vehicle after crash near Ilkley Moor
A person was left trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed into an embankment on the outskirts of Leeds.
The crash happened at about 3.40am on Saturday at Moor Road, Ilkley. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a new statement today that the vehicle had "left the road" before the collision happened, leaving one person trapped."The casualty was extricated by the fire service and left in the care of paramedics," they added.
Crews from Otley and Shipley Fire Stations were called out.