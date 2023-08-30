A blaze on a residential Leeds street saw fire crews from across the city dispatched.

There were 12 firefighters in attendance at the address in Halton last night (August 29), where a fire had started in a garage at around 8pm.

The blaze, in Moor Avenue, saw crews sent from Killingbeck, Hunslet and Moortown.

They were able to isolate the fire and contain it in the garage, that is attached to two houses, with the crews remaining at the scene for more than an hour.