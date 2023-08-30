Moor Avenue Halton: Firefighters from across city rush to garage blaze in Leeds as cause of fire unknown
A blaze on a residential Leeds street saw fire crews from across the city dispatched.
There were 12 firefighters in attendance at the address in Halton last night (August 29), where a fire had started in a garage at around 8pm.
The blaze, in Moor Avenue, saw crews sent from Killingbeck, Hunslet and Moortown.
They were able to isolate the fire and contain it in the garage, that is attached to two houses, with the crews remaining at the scene for more than an hour.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause has not yet been confirmed.