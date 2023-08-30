Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Moor Avenue Halton: Firefighters from across city rush to garage blaze in Leeds as cause of fire unknown

A blaze on a residential Leeds street saw fire crews from across the city dispatched.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST

There were 12 firefighters in attendance at the address in Halton last night (August 29), where a fire had started in a garage at around 8pm.

The blaze, in Moor Avenue, saw crews sent from Killingbeck, Hunslet and Moortown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were able to isolate the fire and contain it in the garage, that is attached to two houses, with the crews remaining at the scene for more than an hour.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Related topics:LeedsHunslet