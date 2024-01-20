Montagu Drive Oakwood: Emergency services called after man's body found in Leeds
The body of a man was found in the Oakwood area of Leeds late on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Montagu Drive at around 8.30pm yesterday (January 19) to reports that the body of a man had been found.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police were called to Montagu Drive by the ambulance service at 8.25pm on January 19th after the body of a man was found.
"The matter is being treated as a non suspicious sudden death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."