Mixologists tell us the key drinks trends they expect to take over Leeds soon

Cocktail bartenders have tipped the tipples they expect to become major drinks trends this year.

The industry experts will gather at Banyan in Leeds later this month for a conference called The Future of Mixed Drinks, which features delegates from across the drinks sector.

Two of the speakers - Tony Hogan from Bacardi Brown Forman Brands and Tristan Stephenson, author of The Curious Bartender - gave us an insight into the drinks that are coming in and going out of fashion.

Which cocktails are becoming popular for the first time or coming back into fashion at the moment, and why?

Tony: Tap cocktails - literally, a cocktail that is served on draft in a bar - are something that are being experimented with quite a lot recently. I remember trying some a few years ago and they seem to have come on leaps and bounds since then. The reasons are quite simple, it’s one of the best ways to get a consistent taste, temperature and consistency throughout the whole drink. They are easy to batch and a lot more accurate for measuring. Also a lot of drinks are being appreciated just for the deliciousness inside the glass; a lot of bars are in agreement that if an ingredient doesn’t add to the drink it is not necessary for an elaborate garnish or appearance.

Tristan: It’s hard to claim any cocktail as truly original or in vogue for the first time, as most drinks are built off the back of classic formulas or are themed around older principles. Local sourcing and sustainability in drinks is popular right now, which means choosing the right ingredient for the job then getting the most out of it before throwing it away. This might seem an original thought, but people were doing exactly this for thousands of years, long before the breadth and volume of food and drink available to us became so significant that people became more wasteful.

Which bars in Leeds would you recommend the public go to try these out?

Tony: The guys over at Below Stairs really have tap cocktails down to a tee! Every time I’ve walked down those steps I’ve been greeted with a new tasty concoction being poured out of their tap system. In terms of simple serves, the team at Hedonist have a highball section on their menu that I have almost made my way fully through, apple and banana being my favourites.

Tristan: Mojo is my favourite bar in Leeds, but I recently found my way in to The Domino (you enter through a barber shop in the Grand Arcade) and very much enjoyed the drinks and live jazz music.

Are there any cocktails/trends that are in decline and can you tell us why this is happening?

Tony: I guess with the UK having quite a big focus on health and sustainability, there is a move towards lower-sugar drinks; guests seem to be caring a lot more about what they are consuming. This might mean classics made with double cream or a lot of sugar might need to be tweaked for the modern drinker.

Tristan: Ten years ago the most popular drinks were all made with brown spirits and bitters, and therefore quite strong and unapproachable for some. These drinks appear to be in decline now, and are being replaced by longer, more accessible cocktails that fit into the ‘highball’ mould.