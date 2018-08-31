Mixed reaction to sudden closure of celebrity restaurant in Leeds

There has been a mixed reaction to the news that a celebrity chef’s Leeds restaurant has closed down after just over a year of business.

Marco Pierre White, originally from Leeds, opened a Marco’s New York Italian from his range of restaurants, at The Merrion Centre in April last year but it closed suddenly on Wednesday last week citing “contractual renegotiations” as the reason why.

However, foodies across the city have questioned the location compared to other nightlife hotspots in the city as well as other factors such as price and service.

Richard Jackson said: “Not my favourite side of Leeds. Greek Street or around Park Row would be more suited.”

Beverly Golesworthy said it wouldn’t be her first choice when heading out for food.

She said: “I love the Merrion Centre but wouldn’t look at it as somewhere to go eat, very few places around for that purpose.”

However, some food fans said the location wasn’t the issue as other restaurants in that area remain popular.

Emma Tankard said: “I only ever go to the Merrion Centre for MY Thai, it’s the best restaurant in town. Marco is over priced and generic to say the least.”

The 88 seater restaurant opened in April last year. It was originally to open by December 2016 but was delayed. Pierre-White previously planned to open a restaurant at the Queen’s Hotel back in 1999. However that project was postponed indefinitely, with a spokesman at the time citing ‘complications’.

Town Centre Securities owns the Merrion Centre and said: “Following contractual renegotiations the decision was made to close Marco’s New York Italian Leeds from 22nd August 2018. An announcement will be made soon regarding an exciting new restaurant that is due to open at the venue soon.”