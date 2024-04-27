Valerie Teale: Police concerned for welfare of missing Wakefield woman
Valerie Teale was reported missing from her home at Walton last night (April 26) and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate her.
She is described as 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins tall with grey hair.
The 67-year-old can sometimes travel on canals towards Wintersett and Cold Heinley and police are conducting enquiries in those locations and elsewhere in Wakefield district for her.
Officers are concerned for Valerie’s wellbeing and would ask anyone who sees her to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 1417 of April 26
Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
