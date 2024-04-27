Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valerie Teale was reported missing from her home at Walton last night (April 26) and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate her.

She is described as 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins tall with grey hair.

Valerie Teale.

The 67-year-old can sometimes travel on canals towards Wintersett and Cold Heinley and police are conducting enquiries in those locations and elsewhere in Wakefield district for her.

Officers are concerned for Valerie’s wellbeing and would ask anyone who sees her to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 1417 of April 26