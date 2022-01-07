Missing teenager last seen in Leeds city centre found safe and well

A missing teenager last seen in Leeds city centre has been found safe and well

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:31 am
Tilly Smillie.

Police launched an appeal for information about Tilly Smillie, who was reported missing.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Leeds city centre at about 10.30pm yesterday (January 6).

It is believed she may have got on a bus to Castleford. There were urgent concerns for her welfare.

Police have now confirmed she has been found safe and well.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Tilly Smillie, who was the subject of a missing person appeal this morning, has now been found safe and well. Our thanks to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal."

