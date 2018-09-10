Missing Leeds woman Emily King found after West Yorkshire and Humberside police searches

A woman who was reported missing from Leeds on Saturday has been found by police.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Emily King yesterday as searches for her continued.

A similar appeal was later issued by Humberside Police, who said Emily may be in the West Hull area but could also have travelled to Bridlington.

In an update today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emily King, from Leeds, who was the subject of a missing person appeal at the weekend, has now been found safe and well.

"A big thank-you to everyone who shared our appeals."

