Missing Leeds man taken to hospital with burn injuries after incident in Cross Gates

It happened in Sandleas Way at about 6pm on Monday.

The man had previously been reported missing, with concerns for his welfare.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Sandleas Lane, Cross Gates, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances around his injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident was in relation to a man who had been reported missing earlier with concerns for his welfare.

"He was taken to hospital with burn injuries that were not considered life threatening. There are no suspicious circumstances."