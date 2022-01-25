Missing Leeds man taken to hospital with burn injuries after incident in Cross Gates
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering burn injuries during an incident in Cross Gates.
It happened in Sandleas Way at about 6pm on Monday.
The man had previously been reported missing, with concerns for his welfare.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening at this time.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances around his injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "The incident was in relation to a man who had been reported missing earlier with concerns for his welfare.
"He was taken to hospital with burn injuries that were not considered life threatening. There are no suspicious circumstances."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.