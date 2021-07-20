Missing Leeds boy, 12, found safe and well
Police searching for a missing Leeds boy say he has been found.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:39 pm
West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday afternooon: "Kayden Payne who was the subject of an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for all the shares."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe