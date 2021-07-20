Missing Leeds boy, 12, found safe and well

Police searching for a missing Leeds boy say he has been found.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:39 pm

West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday afternooon: "Kayden Payne who was the subject of an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well.

"Thank you for all the shares."

Missing Kayden Payne was last seen in Roundhay Park.
