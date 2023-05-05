Miller Homes Coronation Crown Competition Winner, Jorge

Miller Homes, which has built Kings Park development in Drighlington, attended the village primary school to judge the amazing crowns that had been created in a Coronation catwalk parade.

The house builder had asked the children to make their own Coronation crowns and for them to be able to be showcased at a Coronation party. Afterwards the winning crown, by Jorge, is to be displayed at the sales centre at the house builder’s Kings Park development over the weekend.

“The children had put so much effort into making and decorating their Coronation crowns and it was a delight to see them having fun as they proudly wore them,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“At such a momentous time in history, it’s wonderful to see such creativity and for the whole school to be having lots of Coronation themed fun over the next few days.”

The crowns were judged by team members Michael Goodwin and Natalie Moore.

They were looking for an original piece that even King Charles III would be proud to wear.

All children received a Coronation gift from the Miller Homes team and two runners up Isla, age seven, and Molly, eight, received prizes.

