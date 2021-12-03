Micklefield fatal crash: Driver dies after collision with lorry in Leeds village
A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in a Leeds village.
Officers are now appealing for information following the crash in Micklefield.
Emergency services were called to Selby Road following reports that there had been a collision involving a car and a lorry at 2.19pm yesterday (December 2).
The driver, a 72-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The passenger, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though they are not deemed to be life-threatening.
The road remains closed and officers are at the scene.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting log 809 of 2 December.
