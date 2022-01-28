Live updates as police close road in both directions after serious crash in Leeds village

Methley crash: Live updates as as police close Barnsdale Road in both directions following serious crash in Leeds
Police have closed a road in a Leeds village following a serious crash.
It happened on the A639 Barnsdale Road, near Methley, at around 7.30am.
The road is closed in both directions, between A6032 Methley Road and Green Lane, as officers investigate the crash.
Last updated: Friday, 28 January, 2022, 13:20
Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a van, police confirm
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police siad: “At 7.22am today police were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision on the A639 between Methley and Castleford involving a van and cyclist.
“The cyclist, a male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a serious condition at this time.
“The road remains closed in both directions at this time and enquiries regarding the circumstances of the collision remain ongoing.”
The location of the crash
Here is the location of the crash on Barnsdale Road, near Methley.
Traffic is coping well with the road closure, the AA reports.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information in this incident.