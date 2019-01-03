Met Office issues cold weather alert for Leeds as temperatures plummet below freezing

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for Leeds as temperatures plummet below freezing this week.

This level 2 alert covers Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, North East and the West Midlands.

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for Leeds as temperatures plummet below freezing this week

The Met Office alert said: “There is a 60% probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 0900 on Thursday 03 Jan and 0000 on Saturday 05 Jan in parts of England.

“This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust's emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.”

The alert also states that the weather is “Becoming cold generally from mid-week, but less cold conditions expected to spread to northern and eastern parts of England over the coming weekend.

“However, cold weather criteria may still be met in some central, southern, and southwestern areas over the weekend where any freezing fog patches are slow to clear. This may require the alert level being raised in these areas later this week.”

This week’s forecast

Tonight in Leeds “Some clear spells are possible overnight, with frost likely by the morning, along with very isolated mist or fog patches,” said the Met Office.

Temperatures in Yorkshire could dip to as low as -3C.

Friday will be “A rather cloudy and cold day. Some brighter or sunny spells are possible, although cloud is likely to thicken later, especially across some western areas.

“Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 5 °C. Dry, cold, Saturday, with variable cloud and sunny spells.”

Snow on the horizon

The Met Office outlook for Friday 18 to Friday 1 Feb 2019 explains: “Most of the UK is likely to start this period with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north.

Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. In the south though, the weather is likely to be on the mild side.

Towards the end of January, however, there is an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“This cold spell is by no means certain though, and in any case, some milder, wet and windy interludes are likely during this period.”