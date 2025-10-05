Leeds’ Merrion Centre has broken its student footfall record, welcoming more than 416,000 visitors during this year’s Freshers’ Week – its busiest ever period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city centre shopping centre reported a four per cent increase in visitors compared to the same period last year, and a 9.8 per cent rise on the previous week.

The figures represent the highest weekly total at the centre so far in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With thousands of students arriving from across Leeds’ universities and colleges, the Merrion Centre further cemented its place as a key hub for student life in the city.

To mark the start of the academic year, the centre launched a dedicated “Freshers’ Hub”, which ran from Monday to Saturday and attracted strong engagement from new arrivals.

Featuring live DJs, competitions, giveaways, and exclusive discounts from retailers, the hub created a vibrant and welcoming environment for students getting to know their new city.

The popular “Shop, Show & Win’” promotion also made a return, encouraging students to explore Merrion retailers with the incentive of prize draws totalling more than £12,000. The campaign was supported by businesses throughout the centre, as well as by nearby entertainment venues, including the First Direct arena and O2 Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shop, Show and Win" at the Merrion Centre | Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

For the first time, the Merrion Centre also introduced student food tours, offering more than 100 participants a guided introduction to its wide range of independent food and drink venues.

Run in partnership with local accommodation providers Symons House and iQ Altus House, the tours were supported by businesses including Konga Coffee, Pho 37, Hook & Line, Meetfresh, La Fiesta, and The Chilli Shop.

James Broughton, head of marketing communications at Town Centre Securities PLC, which owns the Merrion Centre, said: “The freshers’ campaign was our most ambitious to date. It’s fantastic to see the hard work reflected in record-breaking footfall. We’re proud to remain at the heart of student life in Leeds.”

The Merrion Centre drew students from across the city’s institutions, with the University of Leeds making up 39.1 per cent of visitors, Leeds Beckett 27.2 per cent, and the remainder from Leeds Arts University, Leeds City College, and others.