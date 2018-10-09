Mercedes driver flees scene of crash near KFC in Leeds after people carrier overturns

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Armley which left a family car on its roof.

The collision happened near the KFC on Stanningley Road just before 7pm last night.

A people carrier overturned after being struck by a Mercedes driven by a man who then ran away.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 6.45pm yesterday, police received a report of a road traffic collision in Stanningley Road near to the junction with Moorfield Road.

"A silver Volkswagen Sharan and a blue Mercedes C220 were involved.

"The Sharan overturned in the collision and two people from that vehicle were treated by paramedics. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

"The driver of the Mercedes ran off from the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace him.

"The incident caused disruption to traffic in the area. The road reopened shortly after 8pm."