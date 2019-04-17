Meet the world’s first Door-to-Door Poet at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

What do you think would happen if you knocked on a stranger's door and offered to write them a poem?

Find out in a new show, Door-to-Door Poetry, at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Three years ago, Rowan McCabe became the world’s first Door-to-Door Poet. Knocking on strangers' doors, he asks what is important to them, then goes away and writes a poem about this, free of charge, before bringing it back and performing it on their doorstep.

Through this bold and arguably stupid act, he hopes to prove that anyone in the world can enjoy poetry. The project has been featured in The Guardian, on BBC Breakfast and was named 'Best of Today' on BBC Radio 4.

Through a funny and thought-provoking mix of spoken word and theatre, Door-to-Door Poetry charts the full story of Rowan's adventures around the North East of England, including his visit to a mosque in Newcastle and his trip to Kingston Road in Stockton, the location for Channel 4’s controversial documentary Benefits Street.

Completely out of his comfort zone, Rowan stumbles into a series of unlikely events that question fixed notions about the world we live in. Discussing isolation and prejudice in today's society, this show asks a simple, yet vital question: Can we trust strangers?

Door-to-Door Poetry is the third poetry evening at the Stephen Joseph in May: Luke Wright brings his new show Poet Laureate on Saturday May 4, and John Hegley will perform his new show, New and Selected Potatoes, on Thursday May 9. Poetry lovers can get tickets for all three shows for the price of two if booked at the same time.

Door-to-Door Poetry can be seen in the McCarthy at 7.45pm on Wednesday May 15.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com

