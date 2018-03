Have your say

Creative residents clubbed together to build an authentic igloo in a Leeds park.

Using snow that fell throughout the week, about 30 people helped create the ice structure in Beeston’s Cross Flatts Park last week.

Ed Carlisle by the igloo he built with fellow members of the community in at Cross Flatts Park, Beeston.

The cool attraction was the brainchild of Ed Carlisle, who took to social media to ask for help to build the igloo.

He said he looked at blogs online for ideas, and that the group used a spiral design.