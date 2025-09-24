She’s the newest and most sustainable lady in your life if you live and work in Leeds - but she’s a bike.

The Leeds e-bike scheme in undergoing a rebrand following the announcement that Beryl Bikes and Leeds City Couuncil are teaming up with LNEW (London North Eastern Railway). As part of the agreement, the entire Leeds e-bike scheme will be rebranded as LNER Beryl Bikes.

The collaboration marks a major sustainable travel initiative for the region, linking rail and cycling for seamless, eco-friendly journeys. The sponsorship from LNER will enable Beryl and the train company to create opportunities to connect rail and cycle transport. The partnership will make it easier for people to combine train and bike travel, helping visitors and residents choose greener ways to get around Leeds.

This announcement follows the scheme’s upgrade earlier this year, with the introduction of Beryl’s new BBE2 e-bikes and an expansion of the service area. Since its launch in September 2023, the public e-bike hire scheme has supported over 200,000 journeys, demonstrating strong demand for sustainable transport options across Leeds.

The official launch of LNER Beryl Bikes was attended by Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, as well as representatives from Leeds City Council, LNER and Beryl.

Warrick Dent, Safety & Operations Director and Responsible Business Group Chair at LNER, said: “At LNER, we are proud to support sustainable travel and are committed to making rail even more accessible. This exciting new partnership with Beryl in Leeds is another step towards our goal of becoming Net Zero by 2045. It will provide a great opportunity for people to explore the city and take in the views by bicycle, or reach their destination in an environmentally-friendly way.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It's great that LNER are backing our e-bike hire scheme, which has already helped people make thousands of journeys across Leeds. We’ll be working closely with Beryl Bikes and Leeds City Council to ensure this investment continues to help improve the service and encourage more people to choose sustainable forms of transport. Connecting cycle hire with rail services will play a part in our integrated Weaver Network, as we build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Phil Ellis, CEO of Beryl, said: “We are thrilled to be relaunching as LNER Beryl Bikes. This collaboration helps to maximise the utility of e-bikes in Leeds, connecting the public e-bike scheme with the rail network, allowing residents and visitors alike to minimise theircarbon footprint with sustainable travel. We look forward to our ongoing work with LNER and Leeds City Council to ensure the scheme continues to thrive.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Sustainable Development, said: “We want Leeds to be a city where you don’t need to own a car - and that means delivering a fully connected, accessible transport network that works for everyone. E-bikes are a crucial part of that vision, offering quick, convenient and sustainable journeys across the city centre and beyond.

“Our transport strategy sets out an ambition to increase the number of cycle trips on scheme routes by 400% by 2030, and partnerships like this one with LNER help us get there. By linking rail and bike travel, we’re making it easier for people to choose low-carbon journeys that are good for their health, their wallets, and the environment.”

Useful information

LNER, which is publicly owned by DFTO, LNER calls at more than 50 stations along almost a thousand miles on the East Coast route, including major towns and cities between London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East of England and Scotland.

Beryl is the UK's leading shared sustainable transport provider, championing greener travel options to help reduce road congestion and improve air quality and public health. A home-grown operator, Beryl designs, builds and fixes their own bikes and technology in the UK, contributing to UK industry through supply chains and job creation. Beryl has delivered affordable bike, e-bike, cargo bike and e-scooter schemes in locations around the UK, including Norwich, Watford, Hereford, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Greater Manchester, Cornwall, Brighton, West Midlands, Leeds, Worcester, Eastleigh, Guildford and Stevenage.