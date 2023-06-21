Meanwood Park: Police release update on investigation after body discovered in Leeds park
Police have released an update after a body was found in a Leeds park.
West Yorkshire Police were called Meanwood Park shortly before 8am yesterday (Tuesday June 20). A man’s body had been found in an area of the park off Hustlers Row.
Police launched an investigation into the man’s death and an area of woodland was cordoned off as officers carried out their enquiries.
In a statement issued today, a police spokesperson said: "It has been confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the death."