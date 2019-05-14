McDonald's is giving away free food this week - here's how to get some

Few people would turn down the offer of free food, particularly when it's being provided by McDonald's.

This week, the popular fast food chain is giving away its spicy veggie wraps to customers completely free of charge.

Free food deal

Members of the public will be able to claim a free wrap this week, provided they have an account on the McDonald's app.

The Spicy Veggie One normally costs £3.49, although prices can vary depending on location.

The wrap contains red pesto veggie goujons, spicy relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion, and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

How to claim the offer

To claim your free wrap, customers need to log in to the McDonald's app. The offer should then appear on the top of the home screen.

Users then simply have to click 'claim now' on the deal and order it their nearest McDonald's branch.

The small print

Not all restaurants are taking part in the promotion, but a full list of stores involved is available to view on the app.

The deal is only available for mobile orders, so customers won't be able to claim it by walking into their nearest restaurant. The offer is also limited to one per customer, but diners aren’t required to buy anything else to claim it.

The freebie is only available throughout this week, ending at midnight on Friday 17 May. All orders also have to be made after 10:30am.