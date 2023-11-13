Masons Donate £5,000 to Clapgate school Middleton Leeds.
and live on Freeview channel 276
St John's Masonic Lodge last week presented a £5,000, donated From the West Riding Masonic Community Fund, to Clapgate Primary in Middleton for its drive to help local people live healthy lifestyles.
Deputy Headteacher Heather Taylor said: “After the success of the Community Cabin at Clapgate Primary School, where we teach lo local families how to cook healthy meals and live more sustainably, we wanted to the take the project a step further.
"We will be using the money we have been kindly donated by WR Masonic Community Fund via St John’s Masonic Lodge at Dewsbury, to expand our allotment so that we can keep up with demand for growing produce.”
She explained that the surrounding area to the school is one of the most deprived in the country.
Yet the school is teaching the pupils and parents and carers how to live healthy lifestyles.
"We will also purchase a shed to store plants, equipment and materials for our growing project.
"The rest of the money will be used to purchase exercise equipment so that we can enable families to take part in exercise together and promote healthy lifestyles from a young age.”