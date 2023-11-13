Masons Donate £5,000 to Clapgate school Middleton Leeds.

A scheme to promote healthy lifestyles has been awarded funds to grow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John's Masonic Lodge last week presented a £5,000, donated From the West Riding Masonic Community Fund, to Clapgate Primary in Middleton for its drive to help local people live healthy lifestyles.

Deputy Headteacher Heather Taylor said: “After the success of the Community Cabin at Clapgate Primary School, where we teach lo local families how to cook healthy meals and live more sustainably, we wanted to the take the project a step further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will be using the money we have been kindly donated by WR Masonic Community Fund via St John’s Masonic Lodge at Dewsbury, to expand our allotment so that we can keep up with demand for growing produce.”

Cheque presentation

She explained that the surrounding area to the school is one of the most deprived in the country.

Yet the school is teaching the pupils and parents and carers how to live healthy lifestyles.

"We will also purchase a shed to store plants, equipment and materials for our growing project.