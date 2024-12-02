Marsh Lane Knottingley: Man and dog confirmed dead after emergency services find car in canal

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:22 BST

A man and a dog have both died after the car they were in was found in the canal in Knottingley.

Police were called to the lock, close to Marsh Lane, shortly before 5pm on Saturday by fire and rescue crews.

The lock was drained in order to attempt a rescue from the vehicle, and the man was rushed to hospital.

A man and a dog have both died after the car they were in was found in the canal in Knottingley. | Google/National World

However, it was later confirmed that he had died. The dog was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner’s office.”

