Marsden Moor: Pictures show firefighters battle huge wildfire at West Yorkshire beauty spot for second time in a week

Fire crews are tackling a large wildfire at a West Yorkshire beauty spot for the second time in as many weeks.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 31st May 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:16 BST

Crews were called to the wildfire on Marsden Moor at Butterley Reservoir yesterday (Tuesday) at around 7.30pm and eight crews from West Yorkshire have been in attendance.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters have extinguished the flame fronts but are now eliminating hot spots. Appliances currently in attendance are Meltham, Keighley, Slaithwaite, Halifax, Holmfirth and Skelmanthorpe.

"A drone is in use and the Argocat and Polaris is in attendance with wildfire support. The cause of this new fire will be investigated.”

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Marsden Moor on Tuesday evening

Another large wildfire started at the same spot last week that resulted in 40 firefighters working to battle the blaze over the space of three days.

The fire service has said it is too early to say if the current wildfire is connected to last week’s.

Firefighters have extinguished the flame fronts but are now eliminating hot spots.