Crews were called to the wildfire on Marsden Moor at Butterley Reservoir yesterday (Tuesday) at around 7.30pm and eight crews from West Yorkshire have been in attendance.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters have extinguished the flame fronts but are now eliminating hot spots. Appliances currently in attendance are Meltham, Keighley, Slaithwaite, Halifax, Holmfirth and Skelmanthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A drone is in use and the Argocat and Polaris is in attendance with wildfire support. The cause of this new fire will be investigated.”

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Marsden Moor on Tuesday evening

Another large wildfire started at the same spot last week that resulted in 40 firefighters working to battle the blaze over the space of three days.

The fire service has said it is too early to say if the current wildfire is connected to last week’s.