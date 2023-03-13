West Yorkshire Police understand the man, aged 51 and a pedestrian, was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van that had rolled backwards in Keighley. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Keighley. Officers were called shortly after midday today (March 13) to Marley Street, Keighley, to a report of a serious collision involving a 51-year-old pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

"It is understood that the van had rolled backwards and collided with him. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 641 of 13/03.”