Marley Street Keighley crash: 51-year-old man dies at scene of West Yorkshire collision after being hit by van

A man has died after being hit by a van in West Yorkshire.

By Tom Coates
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 7:14pm

West Yorkshire Police understand the man, aged 51 and a pedestrian, was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van that had rolled backwards in Keighley. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Keighley. Officers were called shortly after midday today (March 13) to Marley Street, Keighley, to a report of a serious collision involving a 51-year-old pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

"It is understood that the van had rolled backwards and collided with him. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 641 of 13/03.”

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Image: Google Street View
