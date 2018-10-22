Mark Knopfler announces Leeds arena date next year

Ex-Leeds musician Mark Knopfler is set to return to the city to play at the first direct arena with his band next year.

The Dire Straits founder, who once worked as a YEP reporter, has announced Leeds is one of seven dates across the UK and Ireland in May 2019 on his 'Down the Road Wherever' tour.

'Down the Road Wherever' is Knopfler's ninth studio album, due to be released on November 16.

He said: "My songs are made to be performed live. I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, travelling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it."

Knopfler is set to hit the stage at Leeds first direct arena on May 18. Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday November 2 via www.firstdirectarena.com.