Manor Park Avenue Allerton Bywater: Driver taken to hospital after crashing into brick wall
A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a brick wall in Allerton Bywater.
Police were called by the ambulance service to a road traffic incident in Manor Park Avenue shortly before 11am today (November 9).
A vehicle had collided with a brick wall and a driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, although no injuries were reported.