Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Manor Park Avenue Allerton Bywater: Driver taken to hospital after crashing into brick wall

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a brick wall in Allerton Bywater.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 9th Nov 2023, 18:36 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 18:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called by the ambulance service to a road traffic incident in Manor Park Avenue shortly before 11am today (November 9).

A vehicle had collided with a brick wall and a driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, although no injuries were reported.

Related topics:Police