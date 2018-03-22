Man with 'machete' tries to rob Huddersfield pensioner

A man wielding a machete-style weapon tried to force his way into a pensioner's home during an attempted robbery, police said.

Officers are today appealing for information after the offence at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, February 14 on Chapel Terrace in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield.

PC Gary Inman, of Kirklees District CID, said: “The victim believes that the man was carrying a machete or similar.

"Thankfully the perpetrator hasn’t managed to gain entry to the victim’s home and has left without a penny but nonetheless this was still an incredibly unnerving experience for an older member of the community.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the area or who lives in the vicinity and has had any unwelcome callers at their door.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180075806.”