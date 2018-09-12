Man who died in Wakefield crash named as Ali Ahmed, 21

Have your say

A man who died in a road collision involving two cars and a tractor has been named by police.

West Yorkshire Police said Ali Ahmed, 21, suffered fatal injuries in the crash in Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, at around 9.15pm on Sunday.

Another man was seriously injured and is still being treated in hospital.

Mr Ahmed was the front seat passenger in a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with a second parked VW Golf on Batley Road at around 9.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: "The VW Golf was also in collision with a Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

"Mr Ahmed, from Thornhill Lees, was fatally injured in the collision.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital."