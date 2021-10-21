The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at about 10.30am today (Thursday) at the junction of Lancastre Grove and Victoria Park Avenue.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 10.27am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles at the junction of Lancastre Grove and Victoria Park Avenue.

The crash happened at the junction of Lancastre Grove and Victoria Park Avenue (Photo: Paul Chatterton)

"One man was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries were not believed to life threatening.

"The vehicles were recovered for further examination."