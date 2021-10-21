Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Bramley crossroads
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a crash in Bramley.
The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at about 10.30am today (Thursday) at the junction of Lancastre Grove and Victoria Park Avenue.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 10.27am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles at the junction of Lancastre Grove and Victoria Park Avenue.
"One man was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries were not believed to life threatening.
"The vehicles were recovered for further examination."
