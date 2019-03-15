Man's body found in woods behind Roundhay Park

Have your say

A man's body has been found in woods behind Leeds Golf Club in Roundhay this morning.

Police were called to woodland lane off Elmete Lane, which backs on to the golf course and Roundhay Park, this morning.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene and the cause of death is not thought to be suspicious.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 8:58am today police were called to a report of a man found unresponsive in woods off Elmete Lane, Roundhay.

"Officers and ambulance staff attended and the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."