Man rescued after falling down steep banking into water in West Yorkshire
A man was rescued on Friday night after falling down steep banking into a river in West Yorkshire.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:26 pm
Fire crews saved the man on Valley Road, Hebden Bridge shortly after 8pm on Friday.
One crew was in the water administering first aid to the casualty, the fire service confirmed.
A technical rescue team used a line rescue system to remove him from the water.
The man was treated by a waiting ambulance crew.
Appliances from Mytholmroyd, Todmorden, Halifax and tech rescue team from Cleckheaton attended.