Man pronounced dead after ambulance service receive report of a fall from Wellington Place car park in Leeds
A man was pronounced dead in Leeds city centre after the ambulance service responded to a report of a fall from a multi-storey car park.
The ambulance service received a report of a man having fallen from the NCP car park in Wellington Place and contacted police at 10:40am today (October 17). West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Coroner’s Office have been informed and police have said there were no suspicious circumstances.