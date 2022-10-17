News you can trust since 1890
Man pronounced dead after ambulance service receive report of a fall from Wellington Place car park in Leeds

A man was pronounced dead in Leeds city centre after the ambulance service responded to a report of a fall from a multi-storey car park.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:57pm

The ambulance service received a report of a man having fallen from the NCP car park in Wellington Place and contacted police at 10:40am today (October 17). West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office have been informed and police have said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The Coroner’s Office have been informed and police have said there were no suspicious circumstances. Image: Google Street View
