Man on fire in Beeston: Two fire crews rushed to help man who is then transferred to hospital with burns
Two fire crews in Leeds were responded to reports that a man was on fire this morning (Monday).
By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on Bismarck Street in Beeston at 7.40am to assist other emergency crews.
Two crews from Hunslet Fire Station attended and a man was transported to hospital by ambulance with burns.
A spokesperson said: “Called with reports of person on fire/burnt
“Two crews sent from Hunslet
“On arrival 1 male casualty with burns transported to hospital by ambulance.”