Emergency crews were called to Torre Gardens, just off of Torre Road, yesterday morning (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.52am on Thursday police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man receiving emergency medical attention in a car park at Torre Gardens, Leeds.

"Police and the ambulance service attended, but the man, who is believed to be in his forties, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.