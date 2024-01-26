Torre Gardens: Man in his 40s in Leeds pronounced dead in car park outside of block of flats
A man has died in a car park outside of a block of flats in Leeds.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency crews were called to Torre Gardens, just off of Torre Road, yesterday morning (Thursday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.52am on Thursday police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man receiving emergency medical attention in a car park at Torre Gardens, Leeds.
"Police and the ambulance service attended, but the man, who is believed to be in his forties, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing at the scene."