Torre Gardens: Man in his 40s in Leeds pronounced dead in car park outside of block of flats

A man has died in a car park outside of a block of flats in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 09:04 GMT
Emergency crews were called to Torre Gardens, just off of Torre Road, yesterday morning (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.52am on Thursday police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man receiving emergency medical attention in a car park at Torre Gardens, Leeds.

"Police and the ambulance service attended, but the man, who is believed to be in his forties, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing at the scene."

