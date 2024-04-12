Leeds East Airport crash: Man in his 70s fighting for his life after aircraft crashes and lands on its roof
Emergency services attended reports of an air crash at East Leeds Airport in Church Fenton yesterday evening (Thursday, April 12).
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to reports that the light fixed wing aircraft had crashed and was on its roof just after 5.10pm..
Two men in their 70s were rushed to hospital.
North Yorkshire Police have now provided on update, saying: “We remain at the scene of a light aircraft crash today, where we are conducting joint visits with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).
“The condition of one of the occupants, a man in his 70s who was taken to hospital yesterday, is described as critical.
“There are no further updates at this time and any future updates will be published on this section of the website.”
Three fire crews were called to the scene and provided first aid assistance until the ambulance team arrived.
East Leeds Airport, formerly RAF Church Fenton, is an air strip located between Leeds and York.
