Horbury: Man hospitalised as ambulance helicopter rush to incident at West Yorkshire industrial estate
Several emergency services including a helicopter rushed to an industrial estate in West Yorkshire on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police were called around 9.30am today, June 17, to reports of an industrial incident at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate in Horbury, Wakefield.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the incident according to a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
The spokesperson added: “A man has been taken to hospital with an arm injury which is not described as life threatening.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement.
