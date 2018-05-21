Man had to have skull surgery after being stamped and kicked on floor in row at Leeds bar

A man had to have surgery on his skull after being stamped on and kicked in a bar row in Leeds.

Police in Leeds have released photos of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault and a public disorder incident.

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

-> Nando's rejects Tory plan to use discount cards to lure young members

The incident happened on Friday 18 May at around 2:30am at Neighbourhood bar on Greek Street.

There was a verbal altercation between two groups of people within the bar which escalated into disorder, with one man trying to intervene to break up the disorder, but he was assaulted and knocked to the floor.

The 28-year-old victim was stamped and kicked whilst on the floor and sustained serious injuries to his head.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and found to have a fractured skull, broken ribs and a chipped tooth.

During the same incident a 49-year-old male from Filey, suffered serious facial injuries which required stitches after been hit in the face with a glass.

The 28-year-old required surgery on his skull.

-> Warning after make up mirror reflecting sunlight causes major fire

Police have been a number of arrests in connection with this incident, but are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information about the men pictured.

Anyone with any information about the incident itself or anyone who recognise the men pictured is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180127878 or alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11